Championship Review: Peacock-Farrell save lifts Leeds as Norwich City, Middlesbrough slip up

Leeds United's Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved a penalty against Reading

Leeds United took advantage of slip ups from Middlesbrough and leaders Norwich City to move within touching distance of the top of the Championship on Tuesday.

Stuart Dallas scored the only goal of the game as Marcelo Bielsa's men moved up into second with a win over Reading, who saw a late penalty saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, while Boro and Norwich drew at Preston North End and Hull City respectively.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United came out on top in a five-goal thriller against Brentford, and QPR rescued a late draw at Rotherham United.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday overcame struggling Bolton Wanderers 1-0.







PEACOCK-FARRELL BOUNCES BACK

If not for a horror injury to Jamal Blackman, Peacock-Farrell's place in Leeds' first-team could have been under threat, with Bielsa having reportedly been close to dropping the goalkeeper.

However, the Northern Ireland youngster proved his worth late on to secure Leeds the points from an attritional contest at Elland Road.

Dallas' tap-in put the home side ahead on the hour, but Barry Douglas's foul on Josh Sims handed struggling Reading a lifeline.

But an equaliser was not forthcoming for Paul Clement's side, Marc McNulty seeing his low strike kept out by Peacock-Farrell as Leeds moved up into second.

BLADES BACK IN THE HUNT

After a run of just one win in five games, Sheffield United got themselves back on track by overcoming Brentford in a frantic 3-2 victory at Griffin Park.

Three goals in the space of nine first-half minutes set the tone for an enthralling encounter – Neal Maupay putting the Bees ahead and Ezri Konsa's own-goal restoring parity after John Lundstrum had hit the bar.

Oliver Norwood added a second for the visitors soon after and, although John Fleck's own-goal hauled Brentford level, Leon Clarke was on hand to win it 18 minutes from time.

United are now up to fourth, three points adrift of leaders Norwich.

CITY CLIP THE CANARIES' WINGS

Norwich's six-match winning run in the Championship came to an end on Tuesday, as were held to a goalless draw at lowly Hull.

Tom Trybull had Norwich's best chance, heading over from close range late on, with Hull now six points clear of bottom club Ipswich Town.

The draw did not see Norwich lose their place at the top, however, with Middlesbrough dropping out of the automatic promotion places after failing to better Preston, although Tony Pulis' side are now unbeaten in seven matches.

FREEMAN MAINTAINS MCCLAREN'S GOOD RUN

QPR twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Rotherham United and keep themselves within touching distance of the play-off spots.

The visitors had two penalty shouts denied as they chased an equaliser, which eventually came when Luke Freeman's diving header found the net in stoppage time.

It was Joe Lumley who would be the hero for Steve McClaren's side – who have now lost just once in nine games – though, as he pulled off a fantastic save to deny Jamie Proctor a sensational winner.