Championship Review: Sheffield Wednesday back on top, Middlesbrough get first win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2 // 21 Aug 2019, 02:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sheffield Wednesday in action against Luton Town

Sheffield Wednesday returned to the top of the Championship table thanks to a 1-0 win over struggling Luton Town, while Middlesbrough beat Wigan Athletic by the same scoreline for their first win of the campaign.

Phillip Cocu suffered his first defeat in charge of Derby County as Bristol City held on to triumph 2-1 at Pride Park.

Birmingham City turned it on in the final 21 minutes against visitors Barnsley, claiming a 2-0 victory to join six other teams on seven points.

And Blackburn Rovers left Hull City with the points as the hosts were ultimately left to rue a missed penalty at the KC Stadium.

.@swfc move to the top of the #SkyBetChampionship



Happy with how your team got on?#EFL pic.twitter.com/4OrGTd3Dnf — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) August 20, 2019

BORO BOUNCE BACK

Jonathan Woodgate's Boro have endured a difficult start to the campaign, failing to win any of their first four matches.

But they got up and running with their first victory after they held off Wigan.

Advertisement

Britt Assombalonga grabbed the decisive goal in the 23rd minute, powering home a header from Jonny Howson's cross.

Wigan piled the pressure on towards the end, but Darren Randolph helped ensure the hosts clung on.

A first win in charge for Jonathan Woodgate #UTB https://t.co/1uPvBlm5yz — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 20, 2019

OWLS SOAR BACK TO THE SUMMIT

Wednesday fans were justifiably frustrated after Millwall ended their winning start to the season last time out, despite the Lions finding themselves reduced to 10 men in the first half.

They were not exactly convincing upon their return to Hillsborough, with boos audible at half-time, but they got the job done to move top with nine points from four games despite not having a full-time manager in place.

Kadeem Harris, who has impressed since joining on a free transfer from Cardiff City in July, scored the winner in the 54th minute, tapping in from close range.

Promoted Luton finished the game with more shots than their hosts, but they ran out of steam in the second half after a solid showing before the interval.

Three wins from four to start our season



Report and reaction to follow... Thank you for your support! UTO! #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/55DEYap74S — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 20, 2019

TIGERS RUE BOWEN MISS

Jarrod Bowen caught the eye but failed to make the difference when given the opportunity as Blackburn beat Hull 1-0.

The winger saw a 13th-minute penalty saved impressively by Christian Walton after Jackson Irvine had been fouled by Bradley Johnson, who had earlier hit the crossbar with a header.

Kamil Grosicki then struck the post just past the half-hour mark, before Rovers' Stewart Downing fired against the frame of the goal twice not long before the interval.

Eventually the breakthrough came, Derrick Williams nodding in before Rovers held on despite Hull's late onslaught.