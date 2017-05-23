Changes needed at Valencia, accepts new coach Marcelino

New Valencia coach Marcelino expects to be at the club for at least two years following regular managerial changes at the Mestalla.

by Omnisport News 23 May 2017, 20:07 IST

Valencia coach Marcelino

Marcelino has set his sights on the necessary changes that he needs to make in order to restore Valencia to the upper echelons of LaLiga.

The 51-year-old is the fourth permanent coach to have taken charge at Mestalla in the last two years, with Gary Neville, Pako Ayestaran and Cesare Prandelli all failing to complete a full LaLiga season.

Marcelino has been out of work since his surprise departure from Villarreal in August 2016, but the former Sevilla coach is expecting to preside over a new era of stability at Valencia.

"We will analyse the situation that we've had in the past two seasons," Marcelino told reporters on Tuesday. "The results have not been what were expected.

"But we want to build a competitive team, one that can aim high. That is our goal. I don't like the word revolution.

"We will modify the team. We will analyse every position and find solutions. Our only task is to join efforts and take good decisions in order to win games. Changes are needed. We want Valencia fans to be proud.

"I'm going to be here a minimum of two years. We need to be positive. We have to put the past behind us."

Valencia have finished 12th in LaLiga two years in a row and Marcelino is under new illusions about the scale of the task facing him at the club if he is to compete for honours with the six-time champions.

"It's a big challenge for me but I was convinced by the project," he said. "We are enthusiastic and convinced that all will go well.

"I have learned that in order to accept to coach a team you need to be fully convinced, you need to transmit energy, passion and commitment. I'm a hardworking coach, I'm demanding. I like order, discipline and commitment. I'm driven by passion.

"The club is the most important thing. We need stability. I promise to always respect the club identity and its feelings. We are going to compete to be at the top as it corresponds with the club's history."