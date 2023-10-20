Charleroi vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023 

Sporting Charleroi and Royal Antwerp battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler League matchday 11 fixture on Saturday (October 21).

The hosts are coming off a dramatic comeback 2-1 home win over RWDM before the international break. Makhtar Gueye put RWDM ahead in the 82nd minute to seemingly hand them all three points. However, a thrilling end to the game saw Oday Dabbagh equalise in the third minute of injury time before Vetle Dragsnes scored a 101st-minute winner.

Antwerp, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Eupen 4-1 in a comeback win. Isaac Nuhu gave Eupen the lead in the 11th minute, but Arthur Vermeeren drew Antwerp level just three minutes later before turning provider for Michel-Ange Balikwisha in the 33rd minute. Arbnor Muja put the icing on the cake in the 90th.

The win took the defending champions to fourth spot in the points table, having garnered 17 points from 10 games. Charleroi, meanwhile, sit in 13th spot with 10 points to show for their efforts after as many outings.

Charleroi vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have 29 wins from thet last 68 meetings with Charleroi, who have 20 wins.

Their most recent meeting in March 2023 saw Charleroi claim a 1-0 away win..

Six of their last eight meetings have produced less than three goals.

Five of Charleroi's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

Antwerp's win over Eupen a fortnight ago snapped their run of five games without a win across competitions.

Charleroi's last eight league games have produced an average of 13 corners.

Charleroi vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Antwerp's title defence has not gone to plan, as they find themselves five points off the summit. Mark van Bommel's side have struggled with the weight of competiting on multiple fronts and have lost their opening two UEFA Champions League games.

However, they returned to winning ways in their most recent league game after three consecutive goalless draws. Charleroi, meanwhile, have proven to be a hard nut for them to crack in recent years, but expect Antwerp to do just enough to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Charleroi 1-2 Antwerp

Charleroi vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners