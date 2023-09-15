Charlotte vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Charlotte host DC United at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday (September 16) in the MLS, with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

Following their painful exit from the 2023 Leagues Cup, which saw them get crushed 4-0 by Inter Miami in the quarterfinals, Charlotte beat LAFC 2-1 in the league.

It was their first top-flight win in nine games. Good things seemed to be on the horizon for the beleaguered outfit, but their celebrations were cut short, as they were held to 1-1 draws by Orlando City and Nashville.

With 31 points from 26 games, the Crown are 11th in the Eastern Conference, three behind DC, who have accrued three points more and are ninth.

However, DC's recent form has been disappointing, with the Washington outfit winning just one of their last six games. That was a 4-0 drubbing against Chicago Fire at the start of September for only their ninth win of the season.

Last weekend, the Black and Reds drew goalless with San Jose Earthquakes, so Wayne Rooney's side will look to return to winning ways.

Charlotte vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the two sides, with DC winning twice and losing once.All three clashes ended 3-0, for DC in February 2022 and April 2023, and for Charlotte in August 2022.

DC have kept a clean sheet in their last two MLS games and haven't kept three in a row since May-June 2021.

Charlotte are unbeaten in three MLS games.

DC have failed to score in four of their last six games across competitions.

Charlotte vs DC United Prediction

Charlotte and DC have never drawn a game before, but given their form right now, this could be the first time they do so. Neither team is particularly on a good run, and their struggles could mean they settle for a point.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 DC

Charlotte vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes