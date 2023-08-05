Charlotte vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2023

Charlotte square off against Houston Dynamo at the PNC Stadium in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup on Monday (August 7).

The hosts overcame inaugural champions Cruz Azul on penalties in the previous round on Thursday. The game had ended goalless after regular time before Charlotte won the shootout 4-3 win. It was their second win on penalties in the competition.

Houston, meanwhile, also won on penalties in the Round of 32 on Thursday, beating Pachuca 5-3. Interestingly, all three of their games in the competition have been decided on penalties.

Charlotte were winless in eight games heading into the Leagues Cup, where tehy have a 100% record. Houston, meanwhile, were winless in five games heading into the competition and have won two of their three outings.

This game will be one of the four all-MLS clahes in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Charlotte vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting taking place in the MLS last season, which Charlotte won 2-1.

Houston have not scored in five of their last eight games across competitions, keeping one clean sheet. They scored four goals in this period and conceded 12.

Charlotte have had just two defeats in their last ten games across competitions, winning thrice. They have kept two clean sheets conceding 17 goals and scoring 16 times.

Charlotte have outscored Dynamo 30-26 in the MLS this season, who have the better defensive record, conceding 30 goals to Charlotte's 40 in 23 games.

Charlotte vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Charlotte have conceded at least twice in three of their last five games across competitions and have scored at least twice in three games.

Meanwhile, Houston have seen under 2.5 goals in three of their last four games across competitions, failing to score thrice. Both their wins in the Leagues Cup this season have come from shootouts, though.

While there's not much to separate the two teams, considering Charlotte's better goalscoring record, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Houston

Charlotte vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Karol Swiderski to score or assist any time - Yes