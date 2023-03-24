Charlotte vs New York RB Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Charlotte FC and New York RB will battle for three points in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory at Orlando City last weekend. First-half strikes from Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas helped them to all three points, while Martin Ojeda halved the deficit in the 57th minute.

New York, meanwhile, triumphed over Columbus Crew by the same scoreline at home. Alexandra Matan put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute, but second-half goals from Liquinhas and Dante Vanzeir helped New York complete the comeback.

The win propelled them to ninth in the standings, having garnered five points from four games. Charlotte sit in 14th spot with three points to show for their efforts after four outings.

Charlotte vs New York RB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. New York have two wins, while Charlotte have one.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw New York claim a routine 2-0 home win on the final day of the regular season.

Charlotte registered their first victory of the new campaign last weekened, having kickstarted the season with three straight defeats.

New York also registered their first win of the campaign last weekend, having drawn two and lost one of their first three games.

Five of Charlotte's last six home games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Charlotte have managed just two wins in their last eight home league games, losing five.

Charlotte vs New York RB Prediction

Both sides registered their first win of the campaign last weekend and will look to build on that with another victory.

This will only be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Charlotte currently the youngest expansion side in the league. However, the previous three games between the two teams have been won by the home team.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 New York RB

Charlotte vs New York RB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes