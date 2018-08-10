Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chasing Premier League records no motivation for Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    10 Aug 2018, 19:32 IST
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola feels setting a points target would be a mistake for Manchester City as they seek to defend the Premier League title for the first time.

No team has won back-to-back Premier Leagues since Manchester United under Alex Ferguson in 2008-09, with City failing on their two previous attempts.

City won the league by 19 points last season, smashing a host of records as former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Guardiola collected a maiden Premier League crown.

But the Catalan says he is not motivated by the prospect of setting further landmarks with his side, noting clubs such as Chelsea have struggled to follow up their successes.

"It's not the point. I'm not here to say we have to win by 20 points," Guardiola said at a news conference on Friday. "To improve is to see the team play better and individual players get better, but opponents will be better.

"Two seasons ago, Antonio [Conte] won the Premier League and after we won with 30 points ahead [of Chelsea]. What happened last season, we have learned and we know what to do. To improve is not about points or statistics, sometimes you play better and don't win.

"Other teams go up and down, we want to try to win one point more than the others. Last season was a consequence of a lot of things, the records we were going to break, but it's a big mistake to think about the points day by day.

"It's focus. Today we train, we trained good, that is the point. It's a big mistake to think about last season and think we're going to win, next game and try to win. Maybe in the process we win, maybe we don't win.

"Don't think too much about retaining the titles, learn and improve on what we did last season and we will see."

City's defence gets under way at Arsenal on Sunday and Guardiola confirmed he could select World Cup stars including Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne despite their lack of a pre-season.

"They are available," Guardiola said. "Raheem and Kevin had three weeks off after the World Cup, not too much time but both arrive perfect.

"Sterling was fit in four or five days, he's not a big guy, he's fit and sharp, Kevin arrived the perfect weight."

On potential debutant Riyad Mahrez, Guardiola added: "He knows the Premier League and that's a good point for us. Today the football players connect in the teams, new players fit in easily.

"He knew Benjamin Mendy and he helps. In two or three days he was a part of the group."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
A look at the greatest Premier League teams of all time
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
3 Must-Watch opening Premier League fixtures
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Who is best equipped to challenge...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola praises new Arsenal boss Emery
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Manchester City –...
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League season: Who are the top 6 sides...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola 2021: Pep's Manchester City could spark Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Here are the 4 teams that could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
Today NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Today AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Today FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Today HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us