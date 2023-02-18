Chelsea 0-1 Southampton : 5 Talking Points as Blues suffer embarrassing loss at Stamford Bridge | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea's poor season continued as they fell to a shocking loss to bottom-placed Southampton 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday (February 18).

Chelsea looked to overturn their poor form, languishing in 10th place in the Premier League standings. The Blues have won just one of their last five matches in the league.

Manager Graham Potter made six changes to the team that lost to Borussia Dortmund mid-week in the Champions League, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Reece James making way for David Datro Fofana, Mason Mount, and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Southampton, on the other hand, were looking for any inspiration to move away from the bottom of the table. Nathan Jones was fired after a short stint as manager, with Ruben Selles taking over the interim job. The Saints were coming off a 2-1 loss to 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Early on, Southampton made a strong start, pressing Chelsea high. Their pressing almost paid immediate dividends when Benoit Badiashile was forced into a mistake, but Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off a good save and the ensuing shot was cleared by Kalidou Koulibaly.

As the game progressed, it turned into a tense affair, marred by a lot of fouls from both teams. Southampton grew comfortable in the first half and enjoyed good spells of possession. It paid dividends close to stoppage time as James Ward-Prowse won a free kick at the edge of the box and converted his 17th free-kick goal of the career to give the Saints the lead.

Chelsea's horrid run of form continued as they went into the break, down 1-0. Potter made two changes at half-time, bringing on Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana for David Datro Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues could not really create chances in the second half, as Southampton's defense was solid. Two further changes were made in the 60th minute, bringing on Mykhailo Mudryk and Kai Havertz for Mason Mount and Noni Madueke.

The Blues had a great opportunity to level the scores when Sterling's great pass found Kai Havertz in space who pulled it back for Sterling, whose shot was blocked by Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Sterling had another great chance but his header from point-blank range was cleared off the line.

The game later had a long stoppage after Southampton's Sekou Mara attempted an overhead kick which hit Cesar Azpilicueta. The full-back seemed to have suffered a horrifying injury and received treatment on the field for a long time.

The game ended 1-0, as Chelsea's terrible run continued. Here are 5 talking points from the game.

#5. Mason Mount is playing some of his worst football

Mason Mount is enduring probably the worst run of form in his career. The midfielder, who was Chelsea's player of the year last season, has failed to deliver this year. He has been played in multiple positions, including both wings, as a 10, and a deeper role, but has not offered anything. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old can find his form amidst the team's struggles.

#4. Chelsea's major issue is still getting goals

If Chelsea want to start winning games, it is vital that they find the ability to put the ball in the back of the net. Like the game against Borussia Dortmund mid-week, the Blues created regular chances but could not level the scores. Manager Graham Potter opted to play youngster David Datro Fofana instead of Kai Havertz, however, the move did not pay dividends.

#3. It was a brilliant result for Southampton

Southampton walked into Stamford Bridge today as the bottom-placed team in the Premier League. Having fired manager Nathan Jones just three months into his tenure and reportedly failing to reach an agreement with Jesse Marsch, interim boss Ruben Selles had a tough task on his hands.

However, with a brilliant defensive performance and James Ward-Prowse's brilliant free-kick, the Saints took home all three points. The win could prove as a catalyst to the team's hopes of escaping relegation. Next week's fixture against Leeds United could prove to be a vital matchup for both teams' futures.

#2. Chelsea will have to find a consistent lineup

One of the biggest problems Chelsea have faced this season is that they have been unable to put out a consistent playing eleven. With the squad suffering from constant injuries, Potter has been unable to get the desired players in the team and this has led to a lack of chemistry and understanding between the players.

With multiple new signings getting accustomed to the Premier League, it might be a while before the Blues find their groove.

#1. Chelsea's dreams of Europe next season are all but over

With this result, Chelsea remain rooted to the 10th spot in the league table. They are 10 points off the top four and their fading dreams of Champions League qualification are all but extinguished now. With teams like Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, and Brentford performing above expectations this season, Blues fans might have to get prepared for a season without European football next season.

