Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Blues' Player Ratings as Jorginho scores a late penalty in an entertaining draw | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, October 22. The result sees the Blues remain in fourth spot with 21 points from 11 games, one ahead of United in fifth place.

The Blues entered this contest on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five games across competitions. What's even more impressive is that Graham Potter's men kept a clean sheet in each of those games, even defeating AC Milan in consecutive weeks with an aggregate score of 5-0.

Given his penchant for changing formations before every game, Potter fielded a competitive lineup for the game considering the players at his disposal.

Chelsea made a slow start into the game as they conceded a lot of possession against Manchester United in the opening stages. This allowed the visitors to push forward in numbers and press the Blues in their own half. As a result, United were able to attempt a greater number of shots goalwards.

Despite the disparity, neither Chelsea or Manchester United created decent enough moves to breach each other's defense. Antony had the best opportunity for the visitors but failed to hit the target from around 18 yards out. The teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Chelsea began the second period in a much better fashion as they seemed to have been re-organized during the break. Their full-backs tucked in narrower, allowing them to play intricate passing moves in central areas. Despite this, the Blues' midfielders were unable to unlock their attack as they were thwarted by United.

There was drama late in the second half as Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Armando Broja was fouled in the box. The referee immediately awarded a penalty and Jorginho stepped up to take it. He converted with ease, making it 1-0 to the Blues after 87 minutes. However, that was not the end.

Manchester United continued to press forward in numbers as they did not give up on a late equalizer. Luke Shaw played the ball into the box with a delightful cross that Casemiro headed in with a looping header that beat Kepa. The referee signaled to his watch since the goal-line technology alerted him that it was 1-1 after 94 minutes.

The game ended 1-1 as Chelsea and Manchester United shared the points. That said, let's take a look at how the Blues fared.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Kepa made a good start to the game and was brought into action four times in the first half as he made four key stops. He made another save in the second half, ending the game with five saves overall.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

Chalobah made a decent start to the game. He came close to giving Chelsea the lead late in the game but hit the crossbar.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

Silva made a strong start to the game and looked composed at the heart of Chelsea's defense. He won all three of his duels and made five clearances, one interception and one tackle in the process. He also played two accurate long balls.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Cucurella looked sharp on the left flank and ventured forward whenever he had the chance.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

Azpilicueta looked solid in defense and played a decent game. He won two of his seven duels and played 31 accurate passes.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

Loftus-Cheek distributed the ball around with confidence and played a decent game overall.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

Jorginho made a positive start to the game and passed the ball around well. He won eight of his 11 duels and made five tackles. He scored with his only shot on target, a penalty in the dying embers. He was also booked for a foul.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5/10

Chilwell looked good on the left flank and ventured forward often. He won five of his eight duels and made two interceptions and two clearances. He also played one accurate cross.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mount was Chelsea's primary outlet in the final third as most of their moves went through him. He won four of his 13 duels and played one key pass and one accurate cross. He also made one interception and two tackles.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling showed signs of indecision in the final third as he squandered a couple of opportunities to give Chelsea the lead.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6/10

Aubameyang was fairly inactive in the final third and did not provide enough dynamism for a striker of his caliber.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic replaced the injured Cucurella in the first half and played a decent game.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Pulisic came on for Aubameyang in the second period and put in a good display.

Armando Broja - 7/10

Broja came on in the second half and did well to earn a penalty for Chelsea to score from.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 6/10

Chukwuemeka came on late in the game and put in a good performance to close the game out.

