Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: 5 talking points as Blues overturn first-leg deficit to march into quarter-finals | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Chelsea overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were the scorers on the night as the Blues marched into the quarter-finals, sending Dortmund packing.

Der BVB came into the match with a 1-0 aggregate lead, having beaten the London side at home last month but Chelsea fought back in the return.

Sterling broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute before Havertz doubled their advantage from the spot.

He missed his first attempt but the referee asked for it to be retaken after Dortmund were found to have encroached the box and the German made no mistake on the second attempt.

Dortmund had few chances in the game, but even then, Jude Bellingham wasted a good chance to score from close-range, while Marco Reus rattled the bar from a free-kick in the first half.

Here are the five talking points from the match:

#5 Raheem Sterling ends goal drought

Back on the scoresheet!

It's been a tough 2023 for Raheem Sterling thus far, who not only struggled with fitness but also form, having last found the scoresheet on New Year's Day against Nottingham Forest.

Since then, he's missed six games in all competitions, including Chelsea's first-leg defeat in Dortmund, while failing to score in any of his five Premier League appearances.

Today, Sterling was presented with a wonderful opportunity and made no mistake, whipping it in from close range to put the Blues in front and on their way to the last-8.

It was only his seventh goal for Chelsea in 27 appearances since his £47.5 million transfer from Manchester City, but one that he will hope inspires a rich vein of form in the final stretch of their campaign.

#4 Dortmund undone by toothless attack

Sebastian Haller was quiet

Borussia Dortmund came to Stamford Bridge on the back of a 10-game winning run in all competitions, scoring 25 goals in the process, but put up a toothless display in London.

Der BVB were dealt a huge blow early on when Julian Brandt went off with an injury just seven minutes into the match and it all went downhill for them thereafter.

Sebastian Haller, who has struggled to adapt to life with Dortmund since his switch from Ajax last summer, had a quiet game, failing to muster a single shot on target, while the uber-reliable Marco Reus was also well below his best.

Most of their shots were hopeful punts from distance as Chelsea managed to keep it tight at the back to deny the visitors any space in the penalty box while Jude Bellingham too was guilty of firing wide in a rare opportunity from close-range.

#3 Redemption for Kai Havertz

The German scored his penalty on the second attempt

Kai Havertz squandered an opportunity to double Chelsea's advantage from the penalty spot in the second half but made no mistake when asked to retake it.

Ben Chilwell's cross was deflected off Marius Wolf's arm and referee Danny Makkelie was quick to point to the spot.

Havertz stepped up to take it and slammed his effort against the bar but Makkelie asked for it to be retaken after Dortmund were found to have encroached the box.

It was a huge relief for him and Chelsea, and at the second time of asking, Havertz made no mistake, burying it into the bottom-right corner to redeem himself from his fiasco earlier.

#2 Dortmund fans create wonderful atmosphere at Stamford Bridge

Dortmund fans made their presence felt at the Bridge

Borussia Dortmund fans are known to be the best in the world for their show of support for their players, whether at home or away.

Tonight, we were reminded of the same as the traveling fans created a wonderful atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge by turning up in numbers.

Early on in the game, flares from BVB supporters created a yellow fog over the stadium as they looked to motivate their players.

It would have been disappointing for them, though, to see their side turn in a stinker of a performance and relinquish their first-leg lead in limp fashion.

#1 Graham Potter can breathe

Back-to-back wins for the boss

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been walking on eggshells lately as his side went through the motions, winning just once in 11 games since the turn of the year.

However, following back-to-back victories, he finally has some breathing room.

The Blues overcame Leeds United at the weekend for their first Premier League win in five games, and have now followed it up with a 2-0 defeat of Dortmund.

This was perhaps their most important win under Potter yet, and the former Brighton coach will heave a huge sigh of relief.

It's been a tough few weeks for him off the pitch too as he and his family reportedly received death threats after Chelsea's torrid run of form.

Although the abuse may not stop even after the results of the last few days, Potter will still be content with the improvement his team has shown.

