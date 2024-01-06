Chelsea ‘already ready’ to spend €120 million in attempt to sign 25-year-old transfer target: Reports

According to I| Mattino, Chelsea are ready to go all in for Napoli ace Victor Osimhen in the summer and are willing to pay out the Nigerian's €120 million release clause.

The newspaper reported that the Blues are 'already ready' to spend a hefty sum for Osimhen, who is one of Europe's hottest attacking talents at this point. The west London club are reportedly keen on getting ahead of the competition for the striker.

Osimhen has been firing on all cylinders for Napoli in recent seasons, having bagged 67 goals and provided 17 assists in 119 games for the Serie A club. He has scored eight goals and has provided three assists in 18 matches so far this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still looking for a reliable goalscorer to lead their line. Young Nicolas Jackson has proven to not be experienced enough yet. A high-profile attacker like Osimhen could fill the void.

However, since taking ownership of the Blues, Todd Boehly and Co. have already spent over €1 billion in the transfer market. A mega-deal for Osimhen could further challenge the club's financial fair play status.

Osimhen's current deal with Napoli runs until the end of the 2025-26 season and the striker has an estimated market value of €110 million, as per Transfermarkt. The Blues, however, are looking to trigger his release clause to secure a move for the attacking sensation.

Chelsea are set to recall David Datro Fofana

According to The Transfer Oracle, Chelsea are looking to recall David Datro Fofana from his current loan deal at Union Berlin and send the youngster on a new loan to La Liga side Sevilla.

Union Berlin are currently 15th in the Bundesliga and have 13 points on the board from their 15 league games this term. 21-year-old Fofana has also struggled for form, scoring twice and laying out one assist in 17 matches across the competition.

The Blues are now looking to send him to Sevilla. The Andalusian club, however, are also enduring a disastrous season and are currently 16th in La Liga. Fofana looks set to shift his career from Spain to Germany.