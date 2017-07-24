Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says fifth signing could be done by next week

Conte is confident that a fifth signing could be joining the team at Singapore

Antonio Conte

What's the story?

After a difficult start to the transfer window, Chelsea are finally making the right moves and Antonio Conte has now hinted that the Premier League champions could have a fifth new addition to their squad as early as next week.

Speaking at a press conference, Conte also said that new arrivals Morata and Rudiger would join the squad at Singapore:

“In Singapore, Rudiger and Morata will arrive, maybe someone else,” Conte said.

“I hope. I know very well that the club is working strong, very hard to try to make me the best way to work.This season the target is the same but it won’t be easy, because you can see Man City, Man United, the other teams as well are trying to reinforce and we are changing a lot. More from necessity, not because I wanted to change.”

According to various reports, the fifth signing could be a backup striker to Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi with Fernando Llorente and Christian Benteke linked with a move to the Premier League champions.

In case you didn't know...

Will Conte and Llorente be reunited again?

After missing out on Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea have moved decisively in the transfer market to complete deals for Rudiger, Bakayoko and Morata. Willy Caballero arrived on a free transfer at the beginning of the transfer window and now the club's fifth signing could be revealed as early as next week.

Also, Conte's preference is said to be Fernando Llorente as the pair had a successful time at Juventus and the Italian manager is confident that Llorente and Morata could form a potent partnership at Stamford Bridge.

Also read: Most expensive XI in world football at the moment

The heart of the matter

Chelsea will be competing in Europe this season and squad depth will be important if Conte's men are to challenge on all fronts. Both Llorente and Benteke are more than capable of being excellent backup strikers and it will be interesting to see who Chelsea end up signing this summer window.

Benteke is reportedly reluctant to get reduced playing time with the World Cup so close, while Swansea are said to be holding out for a £30 million fee for their star man, Fernando Llorente.

Brazilian forward Richarlison has also been linked and the Flamengo man could prove to be a much cheaper alternative to Premier League stars like Benteke and Llorente.

Also read: Conte believes Fabregas could be key for Chelsea

Video

Llorente could be a valuable addition to the Chelsea squad.

Author's take

Squad depth is important for Chelsea this season and with the imminent departure of Diego Costa, a backup striker like Llorente, Benteke or even Richarlison could prove to be an important player for the Premier League champions this season.