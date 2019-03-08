×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea 'astonished' by FIFA decision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
379   //    08 Mar 2019, 21:55 IST
stamford bridge - cropped
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium

Chelsea have said they are "astonished" by FIFA's decision not to delay their two-window transfer ban while their appeal is heard.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea in relation to 29 cases where the Premier League club were found to have breached regulations relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

Chelsea immediately said they "categorically refute" FIFA's claims and signalled they would appeal against the decision.

Confirmation an appeal had been filed was made this week and FIFA announced on Friday that the ban preventing Chelsea from registering players for two windows will still stand while the appeal is heard.

In a statement published on its official website soon after FIFA's announcement, Chelsea said: "Chelsea Football Club is astonished by the FIFA Appeal Committee's decision not to suspend its sanction pending completion of the appeal process.

"The club acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and has already notified FIFA of its intention to appeal against the Disciplinary Committee's decision and sanction.

"As a matter of procedural fairness and equality of treatment, and Swiss law, the club's right to an appeal process must be afforded, before any irremediable sanction takes effect.

"So far as the club is aware, in all previous cases where a registration ban has been imposed by FIFA, a decision has also been made to suspend the sanction until the appeal process has been completed. In this case, Chelsea considers that it is being treated inconsistently in comparison with other European clubs.

"We will consider our next steps once we have received the written reasons for this decision from FIFA. The club notes the Appeal Committee's statement that it has the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. In the meantime, the club will continue to fully cooperate with the proceedings."

Advertisement

Barcelona were given a similar transfer ban in 2014 but the LaLiga club made an appeal that pushed the punishment into the following year.

They signed Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Jeremy Mathieu, Claudio Bravo and Marc-Andre ter Stegen before the ban came into effect.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
What the FIFA rules say about legality of footballers refusing to be substituted
RELATED STORY
FIFA confirms Chelsea have appealed transfer ban
RELATED STORY
What does the future have in store for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
FIFA reject Chelsea's bid to freeze transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Chelsea can use their transfer ban to their advantage
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Chelsea have appealed against their transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Players on Loan Chelsea might call upon after transfer Ban Ft. Pulisic
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Sarri fights back to questions about his Chelsea future
RELATED STORY
Hazard makes decision on Chelsea future
RELATED STORY
Analyzing the consequences of the transfer ban imposed on Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us