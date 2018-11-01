×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea beat Lampard's Derby in League Cup Halloween thriller

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    01 Nov 2018, 10:09 IST

London, Nov 1 (AFP) Chelsea dumped Frank Lampard's Derby out of the League Cup despite a valiant effort by the Championship side to battle back from a defensive Halloween horror show.

Maurizio Sarri's much-changed side eventually emerged 3-2 winners, with all five goals coming in a helter-skelter first half, on a night when there were also fourth-round victories for Arsenal, Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

Two astonishing early defensive errors at Stamford Bridge from Fikayo Tomori -- on loan from Chelsea -- and Richard Keogh either side of a Jack Marriott equaliser gave the home side a 2-1 lead.

Undaunted, Lampard's side levelled shortly before the half-hour through Martyn Waghorn before Cesc Fabregas restored order for the Premier League high-flyers.

Lampard, one of Chelsea's greatest-ever players, felt his side deserved a draw on chances created but said he was a "lucky man" to be able to enjoy such an occasion.

"The difference between the sides was they scored three... actually we scored four didn't we? I joke because I'm proud," he told Sky Sports. "Talking to their staff, they're saying we're playing well.

"I respect this club, I don't have to talk about this club. I'm proud of my players." The 40-year-old former England midfielder received a rapturous reception on his first return to Stamford Bridge as a manager, soaking up the atmosphere before kick-off.

Buoyed by his side's win on penalties at Old Trafford against his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho in the previous round, he was dismayed to witness the errors from his side, which made their task all the harder.

Timori sliced into his own net in the fifth minute, miscuing a clearance when attempting to deal with an innocuous-looking Davide Zappacosta cross.

Midway through the half, lightning struck twice when Keogh failed to deal with another Zappacosta delivery, haplessly steering the ball into his own net.

But the visitors played a full role in a frantic first half, looking sharp as they came forward and were back on level terms before Fabregas scored what turned out to be the decisive goal.

- Late Derby pressure -

=======================

Keogh had a late chance to make amends for his earlier howler but Willy Caballero saved at close range and David Nugent hit the post in the 89th minute, leaving Lampard holding his head in his hands in frustration.

As former Chelsea and Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri looked on from the stands, there was a minute's applause before kick-off in tribute to Leicester's late Thai owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Ten-man Arsenal were made to sweat by League One Blackpool before eventually emerging 2-1 winners, with goals from Stefan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith-Rowe.

Two goals from Son Heung-min and a strike from Fernando Llorente gave Tottenham a 3-1 win against West Ham while Championship side Middlesbrough upset Premier league outfit Crystal Palace 1-0.

On Tuesday, Burton Albion and Bournemouth booked their places in the quarter-finals while Premier League leaders Manchester City play Fulham on Thursday.

The quarter-final draw pits Arsenal against Spurs, while Chelsea take on Bournemouth and Middlesbrough play Burton. Leicester or Southampton will play Manchester City or Fulham

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Chelsea v Derby, Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Derby boss Lampard to return to Chelsea in EFL Cup
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup
RELATED STORY
Hazard to miss Derby match but Chelsea return is near
RELATED STORY
Son double sends Tottenham to English League Cup quarters
RELATED STORY
League Cup: Mourinho's Man United ousted by Lampard's Derby
RELATED STORY
3 new faces in the England squad for the UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Derby County beat Manchester United in...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool-Chelsea the standout match in English League Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us