Chelsea boss Conte: I lose three kilograms during a game

Antonio Conte, who turns 48 on Monday, said he is always "destroyed" following games because of his hyperactivity on the sidelines.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 11:41 IST

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte revealed he loses three kilograms during a match due to his touchline antics.

Conte's passion and energetic celebrations on the sidelines were noticeable as he guided Chelsea to the Premier League title last season.

And the hyperactive Italian, who celebrates his 48th birthday on Monday, said he is always "destroyed" following games.

"If you saw me as a footballer, I always showed a great passion," said Conte. "My talent as a footballer was medium but I had heart and a will to win and work to overcome my limitations.



"I knew it was going to be difficult to become a top player but I played for 20 years at a good level. To be captain and win a lot at Juventus and play for 20 years and play in the World Cup and the European Championship . . . I think I had a good career, no? I was a good player.

"I have transferred my passion into my career as a coach but I have more talent as a coach than as a player.

"During the game I try to stay together with my players in positive and negative situations. It's true, I finish the game and I am destroyed. I lose two or three kilos during a game."

During the 2016-17 campaign, Conte said he would consider wearing a heart monitor because of his antics.