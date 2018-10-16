×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri names his two favorites for Champions League title

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
457   //    16 Oct 2018, 16:14 IST

Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has named two of his favourites to win the present edition of the UEFA Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea missed out on Europe's top competition after finishing at fifth place in the Premier League last season.

Sarri was brought in to Stamford Bridge as the new boss this campaign, replacing Premier League title-winning Antonio Conte.

The Italian boss was previously in charge of Napoli, who finished second in the Serie A last season.

Guardiola and Sarri are mutual admirers of one another with Pep once describing the Italian's Napoli team as one of the toughest he's faced after Manchester City's win over the Serie A club in the group stage of the Champions League last campaign.

The heart of the matter

The Chelsea boss has now given his verdict on who he thinks will win the coveted Champions League title this season.

Speaking of his two favourites, Sarri said, "In Italy, Juventus have no rivals and they are already running away with the league. And this season they can win the Champions League."

"There are two candidates: Juventus and Manchester City. I have always thought that Guardiola’s team has matured for the final climb to the top European level. For me, it is a two-horse race."

"Then we have to see how the Spanish are in March. Now they are a bit so-so, but the direction of the wind in the Champions League changes easily."

However, Pep Guardiola has recently downplayed his side's chances of a Champions League win. Speaking about the club's European chances, Pep said on Sunday, "Our great success as a club was the Champions League semi-final, in all our history.

"I don't know whether we are ready, it's the truth, I don't know. We don't have much history behind us, but so much confidence.

"It's not just a matter of coach, players, club and supporters. It's a matter of believing we can and we have to win, and honestly, I don't know whether we have already reached this point."


What's next?

Whether City surprises their manager to win their first Champions League trophy is yet to be seen.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Juventus FC Football Maurizio Sarri
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 Champions League group stages matches you must not miss
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current managers who have not won the Champions...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
What about Real Madrid's replacement for Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Bold Predictions for the...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
11 of this summer's top transfer targets in a combined...
RELATED STORY
3 summer signings which are likely to take the 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 contenders for the UEFA Champions League 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us