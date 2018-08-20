Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea boss Sarri plans to give up smoking

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.68K   //    20 Aug 2018, 14:08 IST
Maurizio Sarri - cropped
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri will hope his Chelsea side do not provide too many stressful moments this season having revealed he is contemplating stopping smoking.

The Blues boss has seen his team start with two victories in their opening two Premier League games, though Saturday's 3-2 success over Arsenal was less straightforward than the previous week's win at Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea threw away a two-goal advantage at the end of the first half in the London derby but managed to claim the three points thanks to Marcos Alonso's late winner.

That spell towards the end of the opening period may have left Sarri apprehensive, yet the no-smoking policy at English football stadiums meant he could not have a cigarette to calm down.

 

#CFC #Chelsea

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc) on

And the former Napoli coach suggested it was a habit he may kick now he is in England.

"I needed half-time and the first half to end, not a cigarette," he told reporters.

"I am going to stop for just one or two years then I will start again.

"Inside there were 15 minutes that were horrible. We lost ground, we were not able to press, we were not able to defend, we were really in trouble.

"I think in the second half we did very well from our mental point of view.

"It was really very hard to answer about the last part of the first half. I prefer to speak about the other 75 minutes, it is better. I remember better the good things instead of the worst."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Will Sarri succeed without a prolific striker?
RELATED STORY
Key things to know about the future Chelsea boss Maurizio...
RELATED STORY
5 Napoli players Maurizio Sarri wants to bring to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea are not title contenders yet, claims Sarri
RELATED STORY
5 things Maurizio Sarri needs to do at Chelsea in order...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who should thrive under Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
3 things Chelsea fans can expect if Maurizio Sarri takes...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Maurizio Sarri to offload Chelsea star
RELATED STORY
Kovacic: Chelsea and Sarri believe in me
RELATED STORY
Mistakes do not define me, says Chelsea boss Sarri
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us