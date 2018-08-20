Chelsea boss Sarri plans to give up smoking

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri will hope his Chelsea side do not provide too many stressful moments this season having revealed he is contemplating stopping smoking.

The Blues boss has seen his team start with two victories in their opening two Premier League games, though Saturday's 3-2 success over Arsenal was less straightforward than the previous week's win at Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea threw away a two-goal advantage at the end of the first half in the London derby but managed to claim the three points thanks to Marcos Alonso's late winner.

That spell towards the end of the opening period may have left Sarri apprehensive, yet the no-smoking policy at English football stadiums meant he could not have a cigarette to calm down.

And the former Napoli coach suggested it was a habit he may kick now he is in England.

"I needed half-time and the first half to end, not a cigarette," he told reporters.

"I am going to stop for just one or two years then I will start again.

"Inside there were 15 minutes that were horrible. We lost ground, we were not able to press, we were not able to defend, we were really in trouble.

"I think in the second half we did very well from our mental point of view.

"It was really very hard to answer about the last part of the first half. I prefer to speak about the other 75 minutes, it is better. I remember better the good things instead of the worst."