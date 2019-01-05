×
Chelsea-bound Pulisic refuses to discuss Liverpool links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
407   //    05 Jan 2019, 22:11 IST
ChristianPulisic - cropped
Borussia Dortmund playmaker Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is relishing realising his Premier League dream with Chelsea and has no interest in discussing Liverpool's reported interest in his services.

The 20-year-old United States star will play out the rest of this season with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund before joining Chelsea in a €64million deal that was confirmed on Wednesday.

Liverpool and ex-Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp had long been touted as holding an interest in Pulisic but Sky Sports reported this week that they ended any pursuit of the player long before Chelsea sealed the deal.

And Pulisic is keen to get to work under Maurizio Sarri.

Speaking at Dortmund's mid-season training camp in Marbella, he told reporters: "I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and I'm looking forward to it.

"As I said in my social media statement, I'm 100 per cent for the rest of the season and would like to have a happy ending with Dortmund.

"I always liked the way Chelsea played and still play football today, and I think that style suits me well."

Asked about his links to Liverpool, Pulisic replied: "I do not want to talk about that. I'm happy to have made my decision for Chelsea."

Injury problems and the sensational emergence of Jadon Sancho have contributed to Pulisic only making five Bundesliga starts this season.

Nevertheless, even if he had been a locked-in selection for head coach Lucien Favre, he insists the draw of the Premier League would have proved too great.

"My decision would have been the same, I wanted that for a long time," Pulisic said.

"It was very important to me that we, with Dortmund, were on the right track. We finally found a great solution for both sides.

"Of course, I do not want to take my time here [without starting]; I want to play as much as possible.

"After a good start to the season, I had to deal with some difficult injuries and those who played then did extremely well.

"So I have to fight for position like any other player in the world and I am more than willing to do that."

