How Chelsea should line-up vs Bournemouth

Antonio Conte has a tough decision to make!

@falsewinger by Sripad Opinion 28 Oct 2017, 16:23 IST

Solid line-up!

Chelsea travel to the Vitality Stadium today to face Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Blues are back to winning ways but are yet to find the much-needed stability.

Antonio Conte has no fresh injury worries ahead of this trip while N'Golo Kante is back in training. However, the steam engine is not expected to play in today's game as Conte prefers to keep him fresh for the crunch match against AS Roma.

PRE-MATCH PRESSER:

On Bournemouth:

“Bournemouth are a really good team. They play very well. We must pay great attention. This will be a really tough game against a team whose position is not right in the table now. They played a lot of games very well, and sometimes they were unlucky. I have, and my players must have, great respect for Bournemouth, and their coach who is really good. Tomorrow I also have the opportunity to say hello to [Nathan] Ake and [Asmir] Begovic, two important players of last season.”

On Injuries:

“Moses is out. For him we must have patience before seeing him in the team. N’Golo is still not ready. We have to wait and I hope to have him back for the Roma game. Danny Drinkwater played against Everton but for sure he needs to find the right physical condition. The other players are available.”

PRE-MATCH STATS:

#1 – Chelsea have won seven of the nine matches vs Bournemouth in all competitions.

#2 – Bournemouth’s last home win against Chelsea was in 1988 – both clubs were in Division 2!

#3 – Chelsea haven't lost back-to-back away games in the Premier League since 2015.

#4 – Eden Hazard has scored four goals in as many league games against Bournemouth

#5 – Jermain Defoe is the only player to score in the Premier League against Chelsea for four different clubs (Tottenham, West Ham, Sunderland and Portsmouth) and could extend that to five clubs in this game.

HOW CHELSEA SHOULD LINE-UP:

[3-4-3] Thibaut Courtois; Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Gary Cahill (c); Cesar Azpilicueta; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard.