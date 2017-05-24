Chelsea cancel victory parade after Manchester terror attack

A suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert in Manchester on Monday, leading to increased fears over security.

by Omnisport News 24 May 2017, 18:28 IST

Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have cancelled their Premier League victory parade planned for Sunday in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester that claimed 22 lives.

A suicide bomber targeted a pop concert held at Manchester Arena on Monday, with a further 64 people injured.

The Stamford Bridge club, who face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, issued a statement on Wednesday confirming their plans for a parade to mark their top-flight title triumph had been shelved.

"Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday's terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends," the release read.

"In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday.

"Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration. We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision.

"Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith and Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London.

"Furthermore, as a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday. Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack."

Arsenal confirmed they had cancelled a screening of the Wembley clash that was due to be shown at Emirates Stadium, adding that no victory parade would take place should they win the match.