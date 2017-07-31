Reports: Chelsea close to signing three of their top four transfer targets

Antonio Conte wants these players signed at ANY cost!

31 Jul 2017

ICC Singapore - FC Internazionale v Chelsea FC

What’s the story?

Chelsea are close to securing three of their top four targets right now according to Evening Standard. The English publication claims that Antoni Conte in keen on signing these players at any cost.

Simon Johnson of Standard sport has said, "Insiders suggest that of the four additions Chelsea hope to bring in before the window shuts, two to three of them are close." The players are reportedly Renato Sanches, Fernando Llorente and Alex Sandro.

Chelsea have already signed Willy Caballero (FREE) Antonio Rudiger (£30M), Tiemoue Bakayoo (£40M) and Alvaro Morata (£58M) this summer. But still, they have over £150 million more to spend thanks to the sales of the players the manager didn't want.

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea played three pre-season matches in Asia in the last 10 days and tasted defeat in two of them. Antonio Conte is not a happy man and has demanded that he gets 3-4 more players in by the time the season begins.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea board is set to accept the manager's demands and get him more players this summer. The situation surrounding all the players linked are as follows:

Alex Sandro: The Blues have launched a fresh bid for the Brazilian left and are trying to persuade Juventus into selling him. The Old Lady, however, are not interested in listening but are willing to sell if Sandro hands in a transfer request.

Renato Sanches: The Midfielder had his heart set on a move to AC Milan but Bayern have not found an agreement with them. Chelsea have made the progress now and are set to sign him.

Fernando Llorente: The Swansea striker is not in full fitness after a cycling accident while on Holiday with his family. He won't be fit for the start of the season but still, Chelsea are keen on signing him.

Other players Chelsea are in talks are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ross Barkley, Tom Davies, Antonio Candreva and Melayro Bogarder. Chelsea are in talks with 3-4 of these players but the talks are just in the initial stages.

Video

Author’s Take

Chelsea need to sign at least 3 more players in order to put up any challenge in the Champions League. Alex Sandro should be the #1 target as they need an upgrade on Marcos Alonso more than anything