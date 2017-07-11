Reports: Chelsea determined to complete signing of 25-year-old Real Madrid star

Antonio Conte is determined to make him Chelsea's third signing of the transfer window

Antonio Conte is not going to hold back in this transfer window

Chelsea might have suffered a few setbacks in the transfer market, but after confirming the signing of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger, reports in the Express (via Ok Diario) claim that Conte is desperate to make Real Madrid star Danilo as his third signing of the transfer window.

The Brazilian right-back has found it hard to get regular playing time and has been heavily linked with an exit this transfer window. Juventus were also credited with an interest in him, however, it is believed that Chelsea are now firm favourites to wrap up the signing in the coming days.

Antonio Conte has not been happy with the Chelsea board in this transfer window. The Premier League champions have missed out on their prime target Lukaku and have faced some difficulties in tying up the deal for Monaco star Bakayoko.

However, the Italian is determined to not let this happen with Danilo again and he sees the Brazilian as the ideal addition to his unique style of play at Stamford Bridge. After the arrivals of Willy Caballero and Antony Rudiger, Chelsea want to make Danilo their third signing of the summer transfer window.

According to the report, Conte is ‘obsessed’ over the signing of Danilo and really wants the Brazilian to be playing at Stamford Bridge next season. However, Danilo will definitely not come cheap as the Brazilian is contracted until 2021 and only a transfer fee of above £30 million will get Real Madrid interested in the thought of letting him go.

After missing out on Lukaku, Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Morata and it will be really interesting to see if the Premier League champions manage to sign both the Real Madrid stars in this transfer window.

The Brazilian right-back is undoubtedly talented, but he is prone to some high profile errors. However, if there is one man who can get the best out of him, it is Antonio Conte (just ask Moses!). The Italian is certain that Danilo is the right fit for his system and the Chelsea board should do everything in their power to grant the wishes of their manager.

