Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Chelsea halts stadium plans in latest Abramovich uncertainty

Chelsea halts stadium plans in latest Abramovich uncertainty

Associated Press
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 01:53 IST
82
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The uncertainty surrounding Roman Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea deepened Thursday when the Premier League club abruptly halted plans to build a new stadium, citing an unfavorable climate to invest in the 500 million pound ($665 million) project.

The announcement comes after it emerged the Russian billionaire was yet to have his British visa renewed amid a crackdown by authorities on associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chelsea is yet to comment on the future at the Premier League club for Abramovich, who this week flew into Israel to receive Israeli citizenship.

The statement announcing the suspension of the Stamford Bridge redevelopment project pointed to concerns about Chelsea's willingness to invest in a new 60,000-seat stadium. Planning approval had already been received from local authorities to replace the existing 41,000-capacity venue on the west London site but the club says it has "put its new stadium project on hold."

"No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur," Chelsea said in a statement. "The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision. The decision was made due to the current unfavorable investment climate."

Chelsea has other issues to deal with as well at the start of the offseason. Although the club's players lifted the FA Cup this month, they failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte also publicly expressed doubts about his future as manager after the cup final and Chelsea has been linked with a series of replacements even though Abramovich has not fired the Italian, who has a year left on his contract.

Abramovich has overseen more than $1 billion in spending since taking over Chelsea in 2003, turning the team into a force that has won five Premier League titles and the Champions League. But the spending has slowed in recent years as Abramovich sought to make Chelsea more self-sufficient to comply with financial fair play rules.

Accounts for the holding company that owns Chelsea show that it owes 1.1 billion pounds in loans to Abramovich that could be repaid at 18 months' notice.

Abramovich made his fortune in oil and aluminum during the chaotic years that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. He's since embraced a glamorous lifestyle, with vast private yachts, art deals and ownership of one of England's biggest football teams.

But the status of wealthy Russians operating in Britain has been placed in doubt since the government pledged to review the long-term Tier 1 investor visas of oligarchs in the aftermath of the March poisonings of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury The poisonings sparked a Cold War-style diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West, including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats from both sides.

Cahill: Conte uncertainty affecting Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea pause new stadium project over 'unfavourable...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Sold XI
RELATED STORY
Is sacking Antonio Conte the answer for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
What if: Roman Abramovich never bought Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Russian billionaire Abramovich runs into UK visa issues
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's different managers in the Roman Abramovich era:...
RELATED STORY
5 things you probably didn't know about Chelsea owner...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Blues lead race for Lewandowski,...
RELATED STORY
10 Chelsea signings in the Abramovich era that failed
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
PP MOL CON
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
05 Jun ITA NET 12:15 AM
05 Jun MOR SLO 01:30 AM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun ROM FIN 11:00 PM
05 Jun LUX GEO 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018