Juventus set to beat Barcelona and Manchester City in race for star signing, Real Madrid target signs new contract, and more transfer news - 10th November 2018

Massimilano Allegri(c) and Juventus could snatch up Barcelona and Manchester City's transfer target

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. You've surely come across several different transfer rumours, stories, news and updates over the course of the day.

Well, that's because a number of clubs are expected to do business this January, in the winter transfer window. Some, with the intention of recruiting some new players to reinforce their sides and fill in some spots, and some, to get rid of deadwood and narrow down on squad size.

Several big clubs like Chelsea, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others, have also found themselves being spoken about when it comes to today's transfer rumours.

Amidst all the chaos created by the rumour mills, here is a look at some of the day's top transfer rumours, news and updates:

Chelsea plan staggering offer for Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi's blazing start to the season has reportedly caught Chelsea's attention

Chelsea have begun the season in excellent fashion as they currently sit 2nd on the Premier League table, just 2 points adrift of table-toppers Manchester City. A lot of Chelsea's success can be attributed to Eden Hazard and the sizzling form that he has been in.

But, with Alvaro Morata continuing to be inconsistent, Chelsea have been forced to determine potential transfer targets for the forward department, and have reportedly identified Inter Milan's 25-year-old captain, Mauro Icardi, as the best option.

Icardi has already scored 9 goals in 12 matches across all competitions for Inter this season, and could be the perfect prolific striker Chelsea seem to be in desperate need of.

According to reports from Calciomercato, the Blues and manager, Maurizio Sarri, are reportedly serious about signing Icardi and are believed to be planning to make a staggering offer of around €100 million for the Argentinian.

