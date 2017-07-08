Reports: Chelsea keen on signing €100 million worth Real Madrid duo

Antonio Conte is keen on signing them after Romelu Lukaku snub

08 Jul 2017

With Romelu Lukaku spilling out of their hands at the last moment, Chelsea are not wasting any time in making amendments. The Blues' have 'moved on' from the transfer debacle and have begun negotiations for their other targets.

Sky Italia journalist, Di Marzio reports that Chelsea have contacted Real Madrid for their duo, Alvaro Morata and Danilo. Chelsea have made an official approach for the player according to the report.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton this summer. The Red Devils have announced the deal and are set to complete the medical and agree the personal terms soon.

Morata has been keen on working with Antonio Conte, and his wish is set to be fulfilled soon. The Italian manager too is said to be interested in having the Spaniard in the Chelsea starting XI next season.

Chelsea have joined the race for Danilo and are willing to match Real Madrid's asking price of €30 million. Juventus were actively pursuing the right back but as they can only sign one more non-EU player, and they want to sign Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich in that spot.

Chelsea are set to take advantage of the situation and are all set to agree a deal with Madrid. Zidane does not intend to keep him at Bernabeu and is happy to let him go.

Meanwhile, in the last few hours, the Blues have also made an approach for Alvaro Morata. Chelsea need to sign a striker after Antonio Conte informed Diego Costa that he is not a part of his plans for the next season.

They have already lost out on Lukaku but are the front-runners for Morata. Andrea Belotti is the other target for Conte right now.

Chelsea will do all they can to sign the duo from Real Madrid. The board knows that if they slip up or don't secure another target, Antonio Conte might walk away from the club.

The Blues' will look to wrap up the signings for €100 million while Los Blancos are set to hold out for another €15-20 million. However, they are highly likely to secure a deal soon as it suits all parties involved.

Chelsea need to sign Morata and take a risk with him right now. As for Danilo, he's set to replace Victor Moses in the starting XI and only time will tell how good or bad he is in the Premier League.