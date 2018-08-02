Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea manager annoyed with winger and all the latest happenings from PL 

Dhruv Maniyar
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
285   //    02 Aug 2018, 16:04 IST

Township Football near Cape Town-2010 FIFA World Cup

With the Premier League set to start on 10th August, teams are rushing to make transfers. This involves buying players, retaining players and selling players. Each team is looking to improve their squad while trying to be frugal. Unfortunately with this inflated transfer marketing being frugal is close to impossible.

With the new Premier League transfer rules, players need to be signed by August 8th or the clubs have to wait until the January transfer window to improve their squad. With all that in mind clubs are going to rush in the last week to complete signings. This makes the last week full of signings and rumors. I try to cover many of them here.

Sarri 'not happy' with Willian

According to Sky sources, Maurizio Sarri is not very happy with Willian. While the club had given Willian permission to return late, but Sarri was not pleased with the fact that Willian did not return to training on Wednesday. After his game against Arsenal Sarri was clearly frustrated and spoke out on Willian."I don't know. I am not happy about the situation but I would like to talk to him. He went on to add that he found this situation "strange".

Having said all this, he added that he wants to keep all his best players at the club and he regards Willian as one of them. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can hold on to Willian.

Crystal Palace sign Cheikhou Kouyate 

As per Sky Sources, Crystal Palace sign midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham. It is said to be a 4-year deal which brings the Senegal captain to Crystal Palace. Kouyate had taken part in the world cup and stated that he was looking for a new challenge. He told PalaceTV: "I'm so happy. It's been a long day but now everything is good and I'm very excited to start with my new team-mates".

Bournemouth Looking to sign midfielder

According to Sky Sources Bournemouth are looking to sign midfielder Jefferson Lerma, from Levante. Levante is asking for a fee close to £27m. Lerma is primarily a central defensive midfielder but can also slot in at right-back situation. The fee seems pretty exorbitant for Bournemouth, but Levante wants to hold on to Lerma.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
Dhruv Maniyar
CONTRIBUTOR
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Latest on Real Madrid's...
RELATED STORY
World-class player set for Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds secret meeting with...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Arsenal could look upto for solving their...
RELATED STORY
10 times Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with his...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing two Chelsea stars
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
04 Aug PAL IRA 07:30 PM Palestine vs Iraq
Europa League 2017-18
Today SLO BAL 11:00 PM Slovan Bratislava vs Balzan
Today VIK TOR 11:30 PM Víkingur vs Torpedo Kutaisi
Today BES B 11:30 PM Beşiktaş vs B36
Today AST HIB 11:30 PM Asteras Tripolis vs Hibernian
Today VIT VII 11:30 PM Vitesse vs Viitorul
Today KOB STJ 11:30 PM København vs Stjarnan
Today MAR CHI 11:45 PM Maribor vs Chikhura
Today SAR ATA 11:45 PM Sarajevo vs Atalanta
Tomorrow DRI F-D 12:15 AM Drita vs F91 Dudelange
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us