Chelsea manager annoyed with winger and all the latest happenings from PL

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 285 // 02 Aug 2018, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the Premier League set to start on 10th August, teams are rushing to make transfers. This involves buying players, retaining players and selling players. Each team is looking to improve their squad while trying to be frugal. Unfortunately with this inflated transfer marketing being frugal is close to impossible.

With the new Premier League transfer rules, players need to be signed by August 8th or the clubs have to wait until the January transfer window to improve their squad. With all that in mind clubs are going to rush in the last week to complete signings. This makes the last week full of signings and rumors. I try to cover many of them here.

Sarri 'not happy' with Willian

According to Sky sources, Maurizio Sarri is not very happy with Willian. While the club had given Willian permission to return late, but Sarri was not pleased with the fact that Willian did not return to training on Wednesday. After his game against Arsenal Sarri was clearly frustrated and spoke out on Willian."I don't know. I am not happy about the situation but I would like to talk to him. He went on to add that he found this situation "strange".

Having said all this, he added that he wants to keep all his best players at the club and he regards Willian as one of them. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can hold on to Willian.

Crystal Palace sign Cheikhou Kouyate

As per Sky Sources, Crystal Palace sign midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham. It is said to be a 4-year deal which brings the Senegal captain to Crystal Palace. Kouyate had taken part in the world cup and stated that he was looking for a new challenge. He told PalaceTV: "I'm so happy. It's been a long day but now everything is good and I'm very excited to start with my new team-mates".

Bournemouth Looking to sign midfielder

According to Sky Sources Bournemouth are looking to sign midfielder Jefferson Lerma, from Levante. Levante is asking for a fee close to £27m. Lerma is primarily a central defensive midfielder but can also slot in at right-back situation. The fee seems pretty exorbitant for Bournemouth, but Levante wants to hold on to Lerma.

1 / 3 NEXT