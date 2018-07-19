Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea name Zola as Sarri's right-hand man

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
121   //    19 Jul 2018, 09:28 IST

London, Jul 19 (AFP) Gianfranco Zola has been named as assistant coach to new manager Maurizio Sarri, marking a return to the club where he spent seven years as a player, the Premier League outfit announced.

Zola, 52, played for the Londoners from 1996 until 2003, scoring 80 goals, including the winner in the 1998 European Cup Winners Cup final.

He also won the Super Cup, two FA Cups and the League Cup.

"For me it is an amazing thing. I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge but I am pleased to be here, and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful," Zola said yesterday.

"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure." Zola also played club football for Napoli and Parma and won 35 caps for Italy.

As a coach, he has managed West Ham, Watford and Birmingham City who he left in April 2017 with the team just above the relegation zone

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Zola returns to Chelsea as Sarri's assistant
RELATED STORY
Sarri wants to meet Hazard over Chelsea future; Zola returns
RELATED STORY
4 iconic Chelsea victories of the modern era
RELATED STORY
Will Eden Hazard's World Cup heroics cause heartbreak for...
RELATED STORY
Antonio Conte "disgusted" with Chelsea treatment as...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Eden Hazard favoured to join...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Loanee's of 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
Chelsea appoint Sarri to replace Conte
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best Premier League debut seasons of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Most Unfair Sackings in Premier League History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us