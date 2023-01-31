Chelsea opt for tough transfer stance on midfielder amid interest from Premier League rivals: Reports

Chelsea could still part ways with a couple of players before the transfer window officially shuts today (January 31), with Conor Gallagher being one of them. Premier League rivals Newcastle United are said to be eyeing a move for the midfielder but it looks like they now have a mountain to climb to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea have toughened their stance regarding the potential departure of the midfielder. The story claims that the Blues could let the player leave if they manage to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica but will still be reluctant to let him join a direct rival.

Newcastle United are said to be leading the race to sign Gallagher and would even favor a loan deal. However, the Blues will need to be convinced to let the 22-year-old join a club that is in competition with them for a spot in the Champions League ahead of next season.

This will also be the case for the other big six clubs, including Arsenal, who have shown interest in luring the player away from Stamford Bridge. The Gunners have reportedly turned their attention to the Chelsea star after seeing their three bids rejected for Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, the story also mentions that Crystal Palace are interested in sealing a return for Gallagher. The midfielder spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Eagles, where he impressed, recording eight goals and five assists to his name in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Conor Gallagher is not keen on a move to Everton but would be open to leaving #Chelsea if he is told he is not needed.[via @iamAlexHowell Conor Gallagher is not keen on a move to Everton but would be open to leaving #Chelsea if he is told he is not needed.[via @iamAlexHowell]

The 22-year-old has played 25 games for Chelsea so far this season, with just 11 of them coming from the start. He's bagged only one goal and one assist for the Blues and seems to have his eyes set on leaving for greener pastures. It remains to be seen if he'll earn a move away from Stamford Bridge in the coming hours.

What's next for Chelsea?

Blues head coach - Graham Potter

After already making a number of signings, including the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, and Noni Madueke, Chelsea will look to offload a couple of players to trim down their squad in the coming hours. They'll also look to wrap up deals for their targets, especially Enzo Fernandez.

Meanwhile, the Blues will also have their mind on their next fixture this week. Graham Potter's men will take on Fulham in the Premier League on Friday and will be keen to earn another important victory after beating Aston Villa 1-0 last time out. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Poll : 0 votes