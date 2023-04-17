Chelsea rejected chance to sign manager Cristiano Ronaldo wanted at Man United before re-hiring Frank Lampard: Reports

According to AS, Chelsea turned down the chance to appoint Luis Enrique, the manager Cristiano Ronaldo wanted at Manchester United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before re-hiring Frank Lampard.

The Blues parted ways with Frank Lampard in 2021 and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel.

Several big names, including Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, and Mauricio Pochettino were heavily linked with becoming the new coach of the club after Tuchel's replacement Graham Potter was also shown the door. However, rather surprisingly, Todd Boehly decided to bring Lampard back at the helm.

While Enrique is still one of the front runners to take over at Stamford Bridge in the summer, Boehly didn't want to rush into a decision, according to the report.

The Spaniard has been out of coaching since stepping down as La Roja manager after Spain's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Sky Sports reported Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to see Enrique take over at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. Ronaldo's wish didn't come true as Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the technical director. When asked about the reports, Enrique laughed them off.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has been linked with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr recently parted ways with Rudi Garcia. Garcia was in charge of the club for 26 matches. He helped them win 18 of them. Al-Nassr lost three and drew five of those games.

Under-19 manager Dinko Jelicic will take charge of the team for the time being. Al-Alami, however, are expected to raid the market for a new coach.

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is on the Saudi Arabian club's radar. The Portuguese is currently in charge of Serie A giants AS Roma. Al-Nassr, however, are reportedly planning to lure Mourinho away from the Italian club by handing him a massive contract.

Ronaldo and Mourinho previously worked together at Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 168 goals and provided 49 assists in 164 matches under his compatriot. They won one Supercopa de Espana, one La Liga, and one Copa del Rey together.

