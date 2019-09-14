Chelsea's hat-trick hero Abraham: I hope this is my season

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 609 // 14 Sep 2019, 22:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tammy Abraham with the match ball after Chelsea beat Wolves

Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick as Chelsea overcame Wolves 5-2 and he hopes 2019-20 will be his breakout season.

England international Abraham, who has spent time on loan at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa in the past three seasons, became the youngest player to notch a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea in an enthralling encounter at Molineux on Saturday.

Having hit doubles against Norwich City and Sheffield United, the striker also joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Dele Alli as the only players aged 21 or younger to score two or more goals in three successive Premier League games.

Abraham's hat-trick followed Fikayo Tomori's long-range opener and put Chelsea 4-0 up after 55 minutes, but, as they have done so frequently this season, they left the door open for a comeback.

Patrick Cutrone opened his Wolves account with five minutes remaining after Abraham turned into his own net, but Mason Mount popped up in stoppage time to cap a victory that was inspired by Chelsea's 21-year-old striker.

"I hope this is my season," said Abraham. "I have to keep working hard in every training session, every game. Every game I want to prove myself to the gaffer.

"Today the plan, it worked well. We were disappointed about the Sheffield United game and not coming away with all three points so we brought that disappointment into this game as motivation.

"We have trained really hard since coming back from internationals."

1 - Tammy Abraham is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick and an own goal in the same game. Involved. pic.twitter.com/3uPLkp5HCr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

Advertisement

Chelsea deployed a three-man defence to match Wolves' line-up but were unable to hold onto what would have been a first clean sheet of Frank Lampard's reign.

Despite the late revival for Nuno Espirito Santo's men, Abraham was keen to focus on the positives in attack.

He said: "We would have loved the clean sheet but there were lots of important moments throughout the game.

"They are what we need to take forwards. We were great on the counter-attack and now we keep pushing forwards."