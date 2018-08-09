Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea signs Kovacic on loan from Madrid on deadline day

Associated Press
News
41   //    09 Aug 2018, 15:38 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid for the season.

The move was completed on the final day of the Premier League's transfer window.

The 24-year-old Kovacic was part of Croatia's run to the World Cup final, where it lost to France. Kovacic has been at Madrid since 2015, joining from Inter Milan.

Chelsea has also sold a player — goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — to Real Madrid. The Belgian was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga after Chelsea met the goalkeeper's 80 million euro ($93 million) buyout clause from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The transfer window is closing a day before the season opens on Friday with Manchester United hosting Leicester. United manager Jose Mourinho says he is "not confident" of signing players Thursday.

