×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea star Hazard 'not working' on Real Madrid move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    20 Mar 2019, 03:58 IST
EdenHzard-cropped
Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard said he is "not working" on a transfer to Real Madrid as he tries to win the Europa League, though the Chelsea attacker did not completely rule out a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard has long been linked with Madrid and speculation over the Belgium international's future has intensified following Zinedine Zidane's return to the Spanish capital as head coach.

The 28-year-old star is contracted to Chelsea until 2020 and he appears no closer to extending his contract with the Premier League side at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has made no secret of his "dream" of playing for Madrid, however, the former Lille man is focused on claiming European silverware and finishing in the Premier League's top four before season's end.

"I'm not working on that right now," Hazard told VTM News when asked about a move to Madrid.

"I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League.

"This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we'll see."

Hazard – preparing for Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifier against Russia on Thursday and Cyprus three days later – added: "We can win the Europa League - we must win the Europa League, or finish in the top four to play in the Champions League next year.

Advertisement

"The supporters expect that, the staff expect that and the players expect that as well.

"When I am back at Chelsea I just think about that. I don't think about what can happen in two, three, four, five months. I don't know, we'll see."

Hazard has scored 16 goals this season, with 13 of those coming in the Premier League as Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea sit sixth, three points adrift of fourth position.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Eden Hazard teases potential Real Madrid move 
RELATED STORY
Sarri not worried Zidane could tempt Hazard to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Premier League star waits for his price to be named for summer move
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-10: What does Pulisic's transfer to Chelsea entail for Hazard and Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard approach made just hours after the appointment of Zidane, Real Madrid looking at Chelsea midfielder and more | March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Eden Hazard to inform Chelsea he wants to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Hazard would star for Real Madrid – Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid not keen on signing Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Hazard: I've always loved Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us