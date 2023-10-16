Chelsea stars in awe of 22-year-old teammate's ability and manipulation of the ball: Reports

Mykhailo Mudryk has skills that are leaving even the most experienced players on Chelsea's roster spellbound. Sources from TEAMtalk (via Chelsea News) have revealed that the winger's teammates at Stamford Bridge can't stop raving about his flair and ability with the ball.

With seven Premier League matches under his belt this season, Mudryk has clocked 243 minutes on the field and netted one goal. It might seem modest, but the 22-year-old is reportedly hell-bent on hitting peak form this season.

Chelsea are ready to turn up the heat in the Premier League, and they have a crucial face-off against London rivals Arsenal on 21 October. However, it will likely be an interesting welcome for Mudryk.

The Blues notably snatched the Ukrainian winger from under the Gunners' nose during the January transfer window (h/t ESPN). Mudryk would be poised to be in the starting lineup against the London club he nearly joined, and he will be hoping to mark the game with an impressive performance.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be on high alert. Mudryk was the one that got away, and he might just be the thorn in their side come matchday. Chelsea paid a cool £88.5 million for his services and will hope he starts racking up goals and assists sooner rather than later.

Chelsea eyeing Napoli's Victor Osimhen as a potential January signing

Chelsea are seemingly looking to bolster their frontline as the January transfer window approaches. While they have been keeping tabs on Brentford's Ivan Toney, it now appears they have another name on their radar: Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Winning Serie A with Napoli last season, Osimhen has become one of Europe's most sought-after strikers. He notably bagged an impressive 26 goals in just 32 league appearances.

That lethal goal-scoring record hasn't slowed down this season either. Osimhen has already found the back of the net six times in 10 league games. Consequently, Napoli have slapped a hefty £120 million price tag on him — a solid £40 million more than what Brentford's Toney is currently valued at (h/t ESPN).

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly sniffing around, but it's uncertain if either club will pay for the Nigerian striker in January. Napoli, on the other hand, are digging in their heels, hoping to retain Osimhen until at least next summer, when they can potentially convince him to sign a new deal.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Edward Nketiah as their options at No. 9. Chelsea, meanwhile, only have Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja in that position while Christopher Nkunku is still out injured.