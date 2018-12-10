×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea suspends 4 from games amid Sterling investigation

Associated Press
NEWS
News
306   //    10 Dec 2018, 23:33 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea suspended four people from attending the team's matches amid a police investigation into whether Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused at Stamford Bridge.

Police are reviewing footage that circulated widely online during Chelsea's 2-0 win over City in the English Premier League on Saturday, showing a man appearing to aggressively hurl abuse at Sterling as the player retrieved the ball on the byline. Others near the man also appeared to be goading the England international.

Chelsea said the club was fully supporting the police investigation and will pass on any information it gathers.

"Chelsea finds all forms of discriminatory behavior abhorrent," the London club said in a statement on Monday, "and if there is evidence of ticket-holders taking part in any racist behavior, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans. We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions."

Sterling posted a message on Instagram on Sunday, touching only briefly on the incident during Saturday's game and instead focusing on the portrayal of black footballers in British newspapers which he believes helps to "fuel racism."

"Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game," Sterling wrote, "as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don't expect no better."

The incident has provoked an outcry in England, coming a week after a banana skin was thrown by fans at Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as he celebrated scoring against Tottenham in a Premier League match.

"I am obviously not surprised that things like this still happen," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday, when asked about the abuse of Sterling, "but I like the fact that we put the finger on it and say, 'You cannot say what you want, it is not possible.'

"As long as people are silly enough to do this, they need to be punished for it. That is how it is. I am sure 95 percent of people or more are not like this so we should try to find the right amount of attention for these people. Yes, punish them but do not talk too much about them because they do not deserve that we talk about them."

Advertisement

The 24-year-old Sterling has had an uneasy relationship with the media, with critical coverage before the World Cup in Russia of his decision to get a tattoo of an assault rifle on his right leg. He said the leg is the only he will ever shoot because his father was shot and killed when he was aged two.

English soccer's players' union said Sterling was "often singled out and treated more harshly than his colleagues."

"Raheem has made a stand by speaking out and we stand shoulder to shoulder with him against the discrimination of which he speaks," said Simone Pound, head of equality and diversity at the Professional Footballers' Association.

"We all have a part to play in tackling racism and discrimination and certain sectors of the media must be held to account."

Pound said the PFA was "in no doubt that the negative narrative influences public opinion and emboldens racist rhetoric."

The Football Association has said it will work with the clubs and other authorities regarding the incident at Stamford Bridge involving Sterling.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 Chelsea players who performed brilliantly against...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Manchester City will beat Chelsea this...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea and police look into alleged Sterling racism
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Manchester City: Sterling leads the line in...
RELATED STORY
Sterling hits out at media coverage of black players
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City - 5...
RELATED STORY
Man City's Raheem Sterling says media coverage fuels racism
RELATED STORY
Police investigate whether City's Sterling racially abused
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: 3 things we learned |...
RELATED STORY
His reaction was just brilliant – Klopp praises Sterling...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
Today PUN GOA 07:30 PM Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us