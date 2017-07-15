Reports: Chelsea to beat Real Madrid to the signing of £65 million rated star

Antonio Conte is desperate to sign him this summer!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 15 Jul 2017, 11:22 IST

Getting his man?

What’s the story?

Chelsea are close to sealing the deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge. The Premier League champions are set to agree a deal worth £65 million with Borusia Dortmund for the striker according to the Mirror.

Aubameyang was Conte's 3rd choice after the Romelu Lukaku snub but with moves for Morata and Belotti not going anywhere, the manager has decided to sign the BVB star. The 28-year-old was Bundesliga's top scorer last season, notching 31 goals in the league!

In case you didn’t know...

Tianjin Quanjin had made a stunning £70 million offer for Aubameyang and it was accepted by Dortmund. The player was offered a massive contract worth £26 million a season for 4 years!

However, Aubameyang rejected the move and decided to remain in Europe. The striker is also a target for Liverpool, Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG.

Sporting Clube de Portugal v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League

The heart of the matter

With Diego Costa asked to leave the club, Antonio Conte was set to welcome Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian though decided to join Manchester United instead and that left Conte with just Michy Batshuayi for the pre-season.

Chelsea made approaches for Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Torino's Andrea Belotti but as the asking price of the two is too high, they decided to move for Aubameyang. The Gabon international is reportedly available for just £65 million and Chelsea are willing to meet the asking price.

Aubameyang confirmed that he was keen on leaving Dortmund this summer. "We will see. I have to decide next week," he told Sky. "Say what you want. I have to talk to the club. Then we'll see what we're doing."

He later told Bild: "Nothing has been decided yet. We agreed that we should get together after the match and see how it goes."

Reports suggest that Real Madrid were keen on signing him but the striker has now decided to snub a move to Bernabeu.

What’s next?

Chelsea will look to seal the deal as soon as possible as they need a striker in the squad. Conte wants to sign a forward to lead their attack as he does not trust Batshuayi.

Diego Costa is set to be sold back to Atletico Madrid soon and the move will be made official soon according to reports. The manager is not going to stop there as he eyes a move for another forward as well.

Author’s Take

Aubameyang may not be the ideal striker for Chelsea right now but they need to sign a striker before their pre-season starts. They might not end up with just Aubameyang in the end.

Also read: 5 strikers Chelsea are keen on signing after Romelu Lukaku snuba