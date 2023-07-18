Chelsea vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19, 2023

Chelsea square off against Wrexham in the Florida Cup, an annual international friendly competition, on Wednesday (July 19). This is the ninth edition of the exhibition event, where Chelsea are making their second appearance. They finished runners-up last season, losing 4-0 to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will kickstart their tour of America with this game. They also play LA Galaxy II, Manchester United and Bethlehem Steel later this month.

Chelsea will get their pre-season underway in their first game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. They will take part in the Premier League pre-season tournament after this game.

The Blues play Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Fulham later this month and will conclude their pre-season next month against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea vs Wrexham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths nine times across competitions since 1979. Their last meeting came in 1982 in League Division Two. Chelsea lead 4-2.

Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The Blues have one win in their last 13 games across competitions, losing nine times and failing to score in seven.

Wrexham are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning thrice and scoring at least thrice in the wins.

Chelsea have failed to score in three of their nine meetings against Wrexham.

Chelsea vs Wrexham Prediction

The Blues have endured a poor run in recent games, with one win across competitions since March.

They will play their first game under Pochettino and will look to leave a good account of themselves in their first pre-season game. The Blues will be without the services of defender Wesley Fofana, who has not travelled to the USA due to an ACL injury.

Wrexham, meanwhile, have one win in seven meetings against the Blues but are unbeaten in five games across competitions, Chelsea, though, have the upper hand in terms of squad quality and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Wrexham

Chelsea vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Christopher Nkunku to score or assist any time - Yes