Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

Chelsea Women welcome Barcelona Women to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal on Saturday (April 22).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in the Women's FA Cup semifinal. Sam Kerr's 59th-minute strike saw them secure qualification to the final, where they face Manchester United.

Barcelona, meanwhile, trounced Atletico Madrid 4-0 at home in the Spanish league. Aitana Bonmati was the star of the show with a brace and an assist to inspire the win.

The Blaugrana will now turn their attention back to the continent, where they seek a second Champions League crown. They booked their spot in the last four courtesy of a 6-1 aggregate win over AS Roma in the previous round.

Chelsea, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off defending champions Lyon following a dramatic end to extra time in the second leg.

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They squared off in the final of the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League final, where Barcelona ran riot in a 4-0 win.

Chelsea were on a 19-game winning run before their defeat to Lyon three weeks ago.

Barcelona are on a 20-game winning run across competitions.

The visitors have kept a clean sheet in their last eight away games across competitions.

Chelsea have scored at least twice in 17 of their last 19 home games across competitions.

Barcelona have made the semifinal in their last five Champions League campaigns and qualified for the final thrice.

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Barcelona are one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season. With perennial winners Lyon now eliminated, the Blaugrana will look to go one better than their runner-up finish last term.

However, Chelsea will be buoyed by their elimination of Lyon in the quarterfinal and their chances of pulling off another upset cannot be ruled out. Both sides are capable of getting a win, but Barcelona's experience should see the visitors through to a narrow win.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Barcelona

Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

