Chennai City FC signs up Aussie goalkeeper

Chennai, Jun 8 (PTI) I-League team Chennai City Football Club has signed up Australian goalkeeper Jerrad Tyson on a long-term contract.

"We are thrilled to announce Jerrad Tyson, the Aussie goalkeeper has signed a long-term contract with Chennai City Football Club for the upcoming ILeague Season. @ILeagueOfficial," it said in a tweet.

The 28-year old shot-stopper was with Australian A-League team Western Sydney Wanderers before being by released by it in April this year.

The team owner Rohit Ramesh said Tyson's experience would benefit the squad.

"His experience should help us. Last season we had problems at the back but looking to rectify it this season with him coming on board," Ramesh added.

Meanwhile, CCFC head coach Mohammed Akbar Nawas said Tyson has good experience in Australia and believed he would bring about "a winning mentality" to the team.

"Tyson has very good experience in Australia and has turned out in the A-League as well. His strong character is essential for us both on and off the pitch. I believe he will bring about a strong winning mentality to the team," the coach told PTI.

The Singapore-based coach said the team was happy with the players that had been picked adding he was looking forward to the start of training in mid-July.

"Players-wise, we are happy with what we have picked up and awaiting one more European signing, which is currently work in progress, Akbar, who took over from V Soundararajan, said.

Chennai City FC had narrowly avoided relegation in the 2017-'18 season