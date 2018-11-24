×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Chennai extend lead with win over Neroca

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Nov 2018, 20:48 IST

Coimbatore, Nov 24 (PTI) I-League table toppers Chennai City FC extended their lead to a massive eight points over their closest rivals after a hard-fought 2-1 win at home against Manipur's Neroca FC here on Saturday.

At the Nehru stadium, Chennai yet again rode on the performance of their Spanish recruits, with goals from centre-back Roberto Eslava and midfielder Nestor Jesus in either half to register their fifth win in six matches and remain unbeaten.

Neroca got one back from Singham Subhash Singh but it was not enough on the day.

The win takes Chennai to sixteen points from six games while Neroca remained in the sixth position with five points from a similar number of games.

Nestor Jesus, adjudged the Hero of the Match, registered his third goal of the campaign.

Both coaches, Akbar Nawas of Chennai and Manuel Fraile of Neroca, made two changes to the starting line-up from the previous game. For the hosts, Pravitto Raju played in place of Mashoor Shereef while for Neroca, Singham Subash Singh made his way back into the starting eleven at the expense of Paite.

Chennai's all-conquering Spaniards tried to impose themselves on the game and Nestor, after being caught in a couple of offside traps, showed his vision in the 13th minute with a wonderfully weighted long ball across the field for his countryman Sandro, but the latter's effort to penetrate failed.

However, the Spaniards were to strike a minute later, as they have throughout this season, to give the home side an early lead

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
I-League 2018-19: NEROCA coach and players escape unhurt...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Neroca FC 0-2 East Bengal: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : East Bengal vs Chennai City FC Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: NEROCA FC vs Quess East Bengal FC |...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Aizawl FC 0 - 0 NEROCA FC - 5 Hits and...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Real Kashmir FC 0-2 NEROCA FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Neroca FC season preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Chennai City FC won...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Aizawl FC lost to Chennai...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us