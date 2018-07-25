Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chennaiyin FC head coash Gregory is ISL Coach of the Year

25 Jul 2018, 18:01 IST

Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has bagged the ISL Coach of the Year award instituted by theAssociation of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC).

The award was presented at AIFCs inaugural awards at the DY Patil School of Medicine in Navi Mumbai today, a press note said here.

Gregory was recognised for guiding Chennaiyin FC to its second ISL title in March this year, in his first ever coaching stint in India.

"This award belongs to the entire coaching staff, management and everyone else associated with Chennaiyin FC for the fantastic last season," Gregory said in a video message from London.

He said he was excited to return to India in a few weeks and begin the new campaign of the champions and defend the ISL title.

"The support of a body like AIFC is extremely important for the entire fraternity of coaches.From all of us at Chennaiyin FC, we would be glad to help the aspiring coaches out there in their endeavours," he added.

Under Gregory, Chennaiyin FC won their second ISL title in March, finishing the campaign with an eight-game unbeaten run. The victory also ensured CFC a place in the 2019 AFC Cup.

The 64-year-old Englishman has already been retained by the two-time ISL champions as he signed a one-year extension in March.

AIFC, premier association for coaches in India and recognised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), was formed in December 2017 with the aim of advancing and improving football coaching, the release said

