Chennaiyin FC's pre-season training camp in Malaysia concludes

PTI
NEWS
News
34   //    11 Sep 2018, 17:17 IST

Chennai, Sept 11 (PTI) Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC concluded its four-week long pre-season camp in Malaysia Tuesday.

The team will return to India and have Goa as the training base until September 22, a press release said.

The squad members will return to India later today and the next leg of their pre-season preparations will take place in Goa with two friendly matches lined up against Indian Arrows on September 21 and 22.

The two-time ISL champions will be returning to Chennai on the night of September 22 and will begin their title defence with an away match against Bengaluru FC on September 30.

"Pre-season has been fantastic for the boys and myself along with the entire coaching staff. The squad has worked really hard on their fitness, with all the new boys grasping things very quickly," said CFC head coach John Gregory.

He said it has also been a great learning curve for the boys from the 'B' team who travelled with and trained with the senior (squad).

CFC began its pre-season in Malaysia on August 13 at the Sime Darby Football Club training facility as their base. The team played four pre-season friendlies, the first of which finished goalless against the Malaysia U-19s on August 29.

The second friendly was against the Malaysian Indian Football Association (MIFA) on September 4, which ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time with striker Jeje Lalpekhlua getting on the scoresheet.

The result was decided on penalties and CFC lost out 3-2 in the shootout.

In the next game, against Felda United which saw a few players rested and a number of 'B' team boys getting an opportunity, the result was a 1-1 draw, courtesy Dutchman Gregory Nelson's stoppage time goal.

CFC's final pre-season game in Malaysia was on September 10 which ended in a 2-1 defeat to Malaysian top tier outfit Terengganu FC.

New signing Carlos Antonio Salom scored Chennaiyin's goal from the spot

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
