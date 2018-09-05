Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chennaiyin FC signs up three India under-19 players

PTI
NEWS
News
87   //    05 Sep 2018, 16:55 IST

Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI) Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC has signed three India under-19 players on a three-year contract.

Rahim Ali (18), Abhijit Sarkar (18) and Deepak Tangri (19) will represent Chennaiyin FC in the coming ISL season, a club release said Wednesday.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said the signing of the three players was yet another mark of the franchise's commitment towards youth development.

They would be loaned back to the All India Football Federation's developmental outfit Indian Arrows for the coming 2018-19 I-League season.

All three are current India u-19 internationals with Abhijit Sarkar and Rahim Ali also representing the country in last year's FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"We look forward to them joining us next year after another season with Indian Arrows where I am sure they will continue to develop under the guidance of AIFF and its coaches," Dani added.

Both Abhijit and Rahim are products of AIFF's Elite Academy while Deepak got his early football education at Chandigarh Football Academy and then in the youth system of Mohun Bagan.

Rahim is a centre forward who hails from West Bengal and like Deepak, has previously played for Mohun Bagan at youth level.

Abhijit, also from West Bengal, played in the fixtures against USA and Colombia at the U-17 World Cup. He was Arrows' highest scorer in the I-League, netting four goals.

Punjab player Deepak signed for Indian Arrows last season and was a key figure for them in the I-League.

He recently scored in the 2-1 win over the Argentina U-20s last month in the COTIF Cup in Spain

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC launch new kit ahead of 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Brazilian defender Eli Sabia rejoins Chennaiyin...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Chennaiyin FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign ex-Chennaiyin FC defender...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Real Madrid superstars who will shine...
RELATED STORY
7 Footballers Who Would Have Won the Ballon d'Or if...
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
4 Best Moments for Bengaluru FC under Albert Roca
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us