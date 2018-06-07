Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chennaiyin FC signs two goalkeepers

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 18:41 IST
54

(Eds: Adding a word in first para first line)

Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Indian Super League title holders Chennaiyin FC today signed goalkeepers Sanjiban Ghosh and Nikhil Bernard on a two-year and one-year deal respectively.

26-year old Ghosh joins on a free transfer after spending the 2017-18 season with Jamshedpur FC while 28-year old Bernard moves to the two-time ISL champions following expiry of his contract at I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC, said a press note.

The two join the experienced Karanjit Singh, who had signed a two-year contract in July 2017.

"Joining the ISL champions is a huge achievement for me. I'm eagerly looking forward to joining the squad in pre-season and help the club retain the title," said Ghosh, who deputised for Subrata Paul at Jamshedpur FC last season, making one appearance in the ISL.

Bernard too is relishing the challenge and said, "I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC. They are a fantastic club with a brilliant coach and management. I am really excited for this next chapter in my career."

Head coach John Gregory welcomed the arrivals, reiterating the importance of competition for places in the squad.

"Sanjiban and Nikhil are solid custodians with very good potential and attitude. It is going to be the biggest season in the club's history as we are also going to be involved in the AFC Cup so healthy competition is required in each position including the goalkeeping department. I look forward to working with them," Gregory said.

Ghosh recently received a call-up to the 30-man preliminary India squad for the four-nation Intercontinental Cup currently underway in Mumbai.

The Bengal shot-stopper started his career with local Kolkata club Southern Samity before playing in the I-League for Mumbai FC. In the ISL he was part of the Delhi Dynamos squad that reached the playoffs in the second and third editions

ISL 2017/18: Fantasy Tips for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai...
RELATED STORY
ISL Fantasy 2017/18: Tips for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign goalkeeping duo Sanjiban...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Dhanachandra Singh, Bikramjit Singh among 8...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Tips for Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018 Final: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Player...
RELATED STORY
ISL Finals: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: Chennaiyin FC vs Aizawl FC -...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18 Final: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC -...
RELATED STORY
ISL 17/18: Top 5 Indian goalkeepers in this edition of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR BOL
0 - 0
Tomorrow EST MOR 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SER BOL 09:30 PM
Tomorrow SWE PER 10:45 PM
Tomorrow DEN MEX 11:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
10 Jun TUN SPA 12:15 AM
10 Jun FRA UNI 12:30 AM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us