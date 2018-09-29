Chennaiyin's style will not change in Dhanpal's absence: Coach Gregory

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 29 Sep 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC Coach John Gregory Saturday said his team's style of play will not change due to Dhanpal Ganesh's absence this Indian Super League (ISL) season.

"Dhanpal has been good for us, both as an offensive and defensive player. His absence will be missed by the team, but we have good replacement," he told reporters on the eve of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC here.

"Hopefully, our style will not change that much and outcome will be good," he added.

Gregory said his players are not under any pressure either, but he would encourage them to enjoy the game.

"I have always encouraged my players to relax and just enjoy playing their football as much as they can and you enjoy it much more when you're winning matches and the rewards that come with it," he said.

Gregory said three of their foreign players are defenders and he would be making efforts to get into the team.

"We have also signed 5-6 Indian player who will challenge for places," he said.

Gregory said Chennaiyin have been a sound defensive unit last year.

"Defensively we were always very sound last season. We are an organised team, an organised bunch who work hard for one another. The pre-requisite in every game is that you have to be prepared to work hard for 90 minutes and you don't let your teammates down," he said