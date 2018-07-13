Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India U-16s beat Thailand's Buriram United U-17 team 2-0

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
103   //    13 Jul 2018, 12:06 IST

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Indian U-16 football team today notched up a comprehensive 2-0 win over Buriram United FC U-17 during its exposure tour of Thailand.

An early goal by Bhuvnesh in the 3rd minute and Rohit Danu's 83rd minute strike led the Indian colts to an easy win in a match largely dominated by them, both in terms of possession and chances created.

The signs of danger for the opponents were there from the first minute as Bhuvnesh tapped home a Givson cross from the flanks in the 3rd minute to give India an early lead.

India led 1-0 at half-time and a flurry of goal scoring opportunities came in the second half, although Bibiano Fernandes's boys could only convert one of the chances.

In the 53rd minute, Ridge De' Mello's bullet header was saved by the opposition custodian and shortly after Thoiba's rasping shot earned a top quality save from the opposition custodian.

In the 80th minute Bekey's shot went inches wide of the goal but three minutes later, Rohit Danu slotted home with ease from inside the box to make the scoreline read 2-0.

In the 89th minute, Givson almost scored the third goal for India, but his shot failed to creep in from close range after Rohit Danu found him in the box.

The Indian U-16 team will play U-17 Bangkok Glass FC on July 17

