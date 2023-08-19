Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

Chicago Fire host Orlando City at the Soldier Field Stadium on Sunday (August 20) in the MLS, looking to extend their winning run in the league to four games.

Following weeks of erratic form, the Men in Red appear to have found their feet, winning five of their last six games, including their last three. This upturn in form has seen them climb up to eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32 points from 23 games.

Strangely, Chicago weren't able to translate this form into cup success, as Frank Klopas' side went out in the Round of 32, following a 1-0 loss to Club America.

Orlando, meanwhile, have accrued five points more than Chicago in the MLS this season and sit three places above them in the Eastern Conference. Like Chicago, the Florida outfit, too, started their campaign in stuttering form, unable to stitch a series of wins, but have added consistency to their game recently.

However, much like Chicago, Orlando failed to reproduce that form in the cup. They made it only as far as the Round of 32, where Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami ended their run with a 3-1 win.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 clashes between the two sides, with the spoils equally shared with six wins apiece and as many draws, too.

Orlando have beaten Chicago in their last two clashes.

Chicago have not scored in three of their last four games against Orlando.

Having drawn their last game goalless in Chicago, the two sides could play out consecutive draws at Soldier Field for the first time,

Orlando have won three of their last four MLS games, while Chicago have won their last three and five of their last six.

Chicago have kept a clean sheet in their last thre MLS games.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Prediction

Chicago have improved massively from their form earlier on in the MLS season, while Orlando have stepped up, too. This should be a close encounter between two in-form teams, so expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Chicago 1-1 Orlando

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes