Chiellini pleased with Juve's Champions League progression

28 Nov 2018, 04:58 IST

Giorgio Chiellini and his Juventus team-mates celebrate

Giorgio Chiellini urged Juventus to turn their attention to the Serie A title race after they booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo set up Mario Mandzukic's winner in a 1-0 victory over Valencia in Turin that ensured Juve will finish Group H in the top two.

In a season where Juventus are expected to challenge for multiple honours, Chiellini was delighted to see Massimiliano Allegri's men achieve their first objective of 2018-19.

"The first goal of the season has been reached," he said in quotes published on Juventus' website.

"We knew that it would be a difficult game because Valencia are a dangerous team in the spaces.

"In the first half we could do better, we got too enthusiastic, then we did well in the second [half] - the result is certainly deserved."

Manchester United's dramatic late winner against Young Boys means Juventus have not yet secured top spot in the group, though they hold a two-point advantage ahead of their trip to Switzerland on matchday six.

And Chiellini wants the Bianconeri to focus on domestic matters, with the reigning Serie A champions facing Fiorentina, Inter, Torino, Roma, Atalanta and Sampdoria before the end of the year.

It is a tricky run for Allegri's men, who have an eight-point cushion at the top after 13 games.

"Now we turn the page and start thinking about the Champions [League] in February," Chiellini added.

"We have to concentrate on the championship because we have a good month ahead of us."