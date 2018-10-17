×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chiesa focused and happy at Fiorentina

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    17 Oct 2018, 20:43 IST
FedericoChiesa - cropped
Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa has dismissed reports of a big-money move away from Fiorentina, insisting his sole aim is to prove his worth at the Viola.

The Italy international has repeatedly been the subject of transfer talk in recent months, with Juventus, Inter and Napoli all said to be interested in a deal worth up to €60million.

Chiesa believes that figure is inflated, but it inspires him to keep performing for Fiorentina, putting off any discussion of a transfer to focus on his current club.

"I'm just thinking about proving my value all the time, even if those numbers [€60m] seem a bit exaggerated," Chiesa told Corriere dello Sport.

"My only priority is to show, Sunday after Sunday, who Federico Chiesa is. Now my focus is all on Cagliari.

"I'm happy here at Fiorentina. I'm only thinking of the next game."

And Chiesa is also motivated to show his value for Italy, adding: "This is a young Italy team and there's still a long way to go. My priority is just to be ready for the national team.

"I don't feel like a key player - I just want to prove that I deserve to play for the Azzurri. I'll work to make sure I can celebrate another call-up next time.

"[Head coach Roberto] Mancini is now starting a new project. He's always told us to play calmly and freely, without pressure."

Omnisport
NEWS
Football Transfer news: Juve & Inter battle for...
RELATED STORY
Cutrone and 2 defenders leave Italy squad with injuries
RELATED STORY
5 Famous footballers' sons who could be destined for big...
RELATED STORY
Gervinho thriving at Parma with stunning goal vs Cagliari
RELATED STORY
5 Serie A players Maurizio Sarri could bring to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United make record-breaking transfer...
RELATED STORY
Alderweireld '10 out of 10 happy' but yet to hold fresh...
RELATED STORY
Hazard is happy at Chelsea – Essien
RELATED STORY
The rise and fall of Adriano, a one-time football great
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us