Chievo goalkeeper suffers broken nose, whiplash in Ronaldo collision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
333   //    19 Aug 2018, 16:25 IST
Stefano Sorrentino - cropped
Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino

Cristiano Ronaldo's collision with Stefano Sorrentino on his Juventus debut resulted in the Chievo goalkeeper suffering a broken nose, whiplash and a bruised shoulder.

Sorrentino came out to meet Ronaldo in his six-yard box from a cross in the closing minutes at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi and his head connected with the Juve debutant's thigh.

With the Chievo keeper lying on the floor clearly injured, Mario Mandzukic scored only to see VAR rule out the goal.

Sorrentino left the pitch on a stretcher and Chievo were unable to hang on for a point as they lost 3-2 in the opening match of the 2018-19 Serie A season.

The club on Sunday confirmed the extent of the damage Sorrentino suffered when colliding with Ronaldo.

A statement on their website read: "Chievo announce that goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino suffered a nasal fracture, bruising to his left shoulder and whiplash.

"The nasal fracture was reduced in the emergency room of the Borgo Trento Hospital, where Sorrentino was taken at the end of the match for examination.

"The Gialloblu goalkeeper was discharged from the Borgo Trento Hospital after the necessary observation period."

Sorrentino uploaded a selfie to his social media accounts showing his neck in a brace and his nose bandaged up, joking that Ronaldo "got a bullseye".

